Pentatonix drop upbeat MV teaser for 'A Little Space' featuring THESE ATEEZ members

We have a fresh update on ATEEZ's much-awaited collaboration with Grammy-winning a cappella group Pentatonix! Previously, Pentatonix teased a collaboration with a 'mystery' artist by unveiling the silhouettes of three mystery figures who will be featuring in their new single, 'A Little Space'. ATINYs were convinced that the three ATEEZ members are San, Yunho and Jongho, and well, they are right!

ATEEZ's San, Yunho and Jongho will feature in the brand new remix of Pentatonix's song 'A Little Space', originally released in February of this year as a part of their album 'The Lucky Ones'. In the technicolour MV teaser for 'A Little Space' ATEEZ members San, Yunho and Jongho can be seen grooving and singing along with the vocalists of Pentatonix. The track will officially be included in Pentatonix's upcoming album 'The Lucky Ones Deluxe Edition' and ATEEZ will also appear in the MV!

You can check out the teaser below:

ATEEZ members are certainly on a roll. After a successful collaboration with Kim Jong Kook on their new collab album 'Season Songs' which featured the title track, 'Do You Want To Go See the Sea?' and other tracks like 'White Love' and 'Black Cat Nero'. It received a wonderful reception from fans across the world. Now, we cannot wait to see Pentatonix's new single 'A Little Space' featuring ATEEZ which is set to release on August 20.

