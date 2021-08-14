'The Penthouse 3' achieves its highest ratings yet since premiere; Find Out

'The Penthouse 3' is on a roll! On August 13, 'The Penthouse 3' witnessed a significant jump in its viewership ratings for its 10th episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the hit makjang drama scored an average nationwide rating of 18.8 percent and a peak of 20.8 percent.

Not only did the figures mark a substantial increase from last week’s nationwide average of 15.5 percent, but it also marked the drama’s highest ratings since its premiere, when it reached a nationwide average of 19.5 percent! Not just that, 'The Penthouse 3' continued its perfect 10 episode streak as the most-watched program to air on Friday and the most-watched miniseries of the entire week!

*Spoilers Alert* In the latest episode of 'The Penthouse 3' we can see Shim Su Ryeon and Logan Lee teaming up with Kang Ma Ri and her husband to avenge Joo Dante and Cheon Seo Jin. Dong Pil also confessed his connection with Oh Yoon Hee's (Eugene) death and vowed to make things right this time. Also, Baek Joon Ki threatens Joo Dante that he will disclose his 'real' identity and will expose his assassination plans to others. It remains to see, how things go forward from here! 'The Penthouse 3' airs every Friday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

