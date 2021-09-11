'The Penthouse 3' concludes with number one viewership ratings across the board

SBS' super-hit makjang drama officially concluded its run with number one viewership ratings! According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale scored an average nationwide rating of 19.1 percent and a peak of 21.6 percent, marking a significant jump in viewership from its penultimate episode the week prior.

That's not all, 'The Penthouse 3' wrapped up with a perfect 14-episode streak as both the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday and the most-watched miniseries of the entire week. The deliciously dark and thrilling drama gained momentum for its outlandish plot and "glued to the edge of the seat" kind of twists and turns. Season 1 of 'The Penthouse' came to an end with its highest viewership rating at 28.8 percent, while season 2 recorded its highest rating at 29.2 percent. After a three-season-long roller coaster ride of plot twists and turns, SBS’ 'The Penthouse 3' went out on top!

*Spoilers Alert* Ha Eun Byeol testifies against her mother, Cheon Seo Jin in the court who is still faking her dementia. She testifies that her mother is lying and that she has killed three people, pushed Shim Su Ryeong from the cliff and it wasn’t an accident like the defense claimed. Eun Byeol tells her mother not to sin anymore because of her, she pulls her necklace and stabs herself in the throat so she can’t sing again. Cheon Seo Jin is sentenced to life in prison.

Seo Kyung is living an honest life she teaches singing to children and works part-time at a BBQ place. Eun Byeol now conducts the choir at the church. It turns out Cheon Seo Jin has been diagnosed with cancer and takes a leave of absence from jail for 3 days, to see her daughter and make sure she’s doing well. Eun Byeol has never visited her in the past three years. Cheon Seo Jin overdoses on prescription pills and passes away without meeting her daughter.

Bae Rona has become a world-renowned star and is in a committed relationship with Seok Hoon. Min Hyuk is discharged from the military after three years and is trying to get Yoo Jeni to like him, who rejects him again. Logan locks eyes with Shim Su Ryeon at Bae Rona's concert and tears upon seeing her. He goes out of the venue and sees Shim Su Ryeong in a car asking him to come with her, they go together.

