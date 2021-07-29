The Penthouse 3 CONFIRMED 2 episodes extension; Kim Young Dae & Uhm Ki Joon to have a face off in next episode

After much deliberation, it is confirmed that 'The Penthouse 3' will be getting an extension of 2 episodes. On July 29, the production team confirmed that to achieve a successful conclusion with a more solid ending, this decision was taken. Originally 12 episodes, 'The Penthouse 3' will now be a 14-episode drama as the final season of 'The Penthouse' series. Along with the announcement, The Penthouse 3 shared a preview of the upcoming episode featuring Uhm Ki Joon and Kim Young Dae.

In the previous episode, Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae) expressed anger upon knowing that Joo Dante (Uhm Ki Joon) was involved in Oh Yoon Hee's death (Eugene). Joo Seok Hoon agrees to join forces with Joo Dante only if he promises to not hurt Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah). In the upcoming episode, Seok Hoon, who looks handsome in a suit, is visiting Joo Dante's office to learn work from him. Joo Dante is amused at his son's over-willingness to save Shim Su Ryeon, while Seok Hoon responds with a glaring expression. The two share a cold hug, waging a war in their minds against each other.

Meanwhile, the production team humbly accepted their folly, with the racist and inappropriate portrayal of the character of Alex, Logan Lee's twin brother. SpoTV News reported that the production team of 'The Penthouse 3' revealed that they had changed the character of Alex. This comes after the series was accused of cultural appropriation by the African American Vernacular English community. 'The Penthouse 3' airs every Friday at 10 pm KST on SBS.

