The Penthouse 3 to get a one episode extension? SBS Reacts to the reports

SBS’ 12 episode drama The Penthouse 3 might be getting an extension of one episode. Read on to find out.

We have a piece of news that might make your Monday better! On July 7, OSEN News reported that the production team and the main actors of The Penthouse 3 are discussing a potential one-episode extension. The actors originally signed contracts to star in 12 episodes only. A source close to the broadcast network revealed that the makers are discussing the possibility, but nothing has been revealed about the exact ending so far.

Previously, the first and second seasons of The Penthouse were extended by an additional episode each to be 21 episodes and 13 episodes long, respectively. Hence, it is heavily speculated that this season might get an extension as well! Well, with all the interesting twists and turns we can witness in the drama, we might as well have another episode to accommodate this convoluted and thrilling storyline!

Meanwhile, The Penthouse 3 ranked at the number two spot in the TV Drama Popularity List for the first week of July. Also, The Penthouse's power ladies - Eugene, Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah took the top three spots in the TV Drama Actors and Actresses, Popularity List, for the first week of July. Well, with all the mind-boggling twists and turns, we can see The Penthouse 3 living up to its rankings till the end of the series finale! The Penthouse 3 is airing every Friday at 10 pm KST.

When does The Penthouse 3 air? The Penthouse 3 airs every Friday at 10 pm KST on SBS.

