'The Penthouse 3', Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah continue to reign as most buzzworthy drama and cast members

Good Data Corporation has released the rankings of most buzzworthy dramas and cast members for the second week of September! 'The Penthouse 3' continued to top the drama list in its final week of airing with cast members Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah maintaining a spot on the cast ranking. SBS' super-hit makjang drama officially concluded its run with number one viewership ratings! According to Nielsen Korea, the series finale scored an average nationwide rating of 19.1 percent and a peak of 21.6 percent, marking a significant jump in viewership from its penultimate episode the week prior.

'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' and its lead actors Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah maintained their top 3 rankings. Lead actors Kim Seon Ho and Shin Min Ah topped the most buzzworthy drama actors' list. The sweet rom-com drama has been ranking very well on the rating chart as well. For its previous episode, 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' scored an average nationwide rating of 10.3 percent, marking a new all-time high for the series.

tvN's 'Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha' shared a glimpse of the love triangle between Shin Min Ah, Kim Seon Ho, and Lee Sang Yi. The new stills show Yoon Hye Jin, Hong Doo Sik, and Ji Sung Hyun (Lee Sang Yi) gathered in one place. Ji Sung Hyun is being introduced to the townies of Gongjin. Yoon Hye Jin looks sweetly at Ji Sung Hyun, and his eyes sparkle with friendliness as he smiles at her. On the other hand, Hong Doo Sik stares at Yoon Hye Jin with a mixture of complicated feelings, leading viewers to wonder what will happen to this love triangle.

You can check out the stills below:

