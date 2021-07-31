The Penthouse 3 maintains top spot despite fall in ratings; Park Eun Suk RETURNS in a new avatar

'The Penthouse 3' is back after a week-long hiatus. SBS' hit makjang drama scored an average nationwide rating of 15.7 percent. While the figure marked a decrease from its previous episode two weeks prior, 'The Penthouse 3' still remained the most-watched program of any kind to air on any channel on Friday. Also, Park Eun Suk made his grand comeback in the latest episode, albeit in a new avatar.

Park Eun Suk, who has wowed us with his amazing makeovers in The Penthouse, took on the role of Alex Lee, Logan Lee's twin brother for season 3 of the series. The talented actor donned a long, loose-fitting outfit with dreads and tattoos all over his face and spoke in a manner that resembled African American Vernacular English (AAVE) community. Fans alleged that the drama was portraying the community in poor light and the makers, as well as, Park Eun Suk issued an unconditional apology to the fans.

Now, Park Eun Suk's Alex Lee has made a comeback in the series, in a new and different avatar. On the July 30 episode of 'The Penthouse 3', Alex Lee's character returned to the series sporting silken-straight hair, different from his previous hairstyle. However, he retained his signature face tattoos. Alex Lee meets Baek Joong Ki (On Joo Wan) and asks him if whether he remembers him at all! We cannot wait to see this mystery unfold! 'The Penthouse 3' airs every Friday at 10 pm KST.

