‘The Penthouse 3’ official reveals Jang Sung Kyu will return with a cameo

‘The Penthouse 3’ is nearing its end and the cast as well as the crew are ensuring that no stone is left unturned to bring an unforgettable closure to the seasonal show that has been the talk of the town for 3 seasons now. On August 31, the reps from ‘The Penthouse 3’ revealed another point to look forward to as September 10 will bring the last episode to the awaiting fans.

Jang Sung Kyu will return for a cameo as revealed by the official who said, “Jang Sung Kyu will make a special appearance in the last episode. Please check the detailed role and contents once the episode airs.”

Earlier Jang Sung Kyu made a cameo on the second season of ‘Penthouse’ as an assistant to Lee Kyu Jin (played by Bong Tae Kyu), appearing in the 1, 5, 11 as well as the last episode of ‘Penthouse 2’. His recurring appearance has heightened the curiosity of fans who want to know how the assistant’s character will be used in this season as Lee Kyu Jin has become an assemblyman in the National Assembly.

‘Penthouse’ is a popular drama series that began airing its first season in October 2020, garnering much popularity among K-drama fans with its twisted story that is often also met with criticism. It continued for 2 more seasons as ‘The Penthouse 3’ culminates the story after multiple ‘wars’.

The 14th episode with Jang Sung Kyu’s cameo will air on September 10 at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST) on SBS.

