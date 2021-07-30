The Penthouse 3 previews an icy encounter between Lee Ji Ah and Kim So Yeon ahead of tonight's telecast

The recent confirmation of The Penthouse 3 getting an extension of 2 episodes has made us delirious with joy indeed! SBS' flagship makjang drama is in its third and final season. With the show getting a 2 episodes extension, we can expect more thrilling twists and turns in the upcoming episodes. The series was on a one-week hiatus last week due to the ongoing pandemic situation and the makers also utilised the time to take the script a notch higher, and well, going by the previews, it seems exciting.

*Spoilers Alert* So far, we know that Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) has kept Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) alive to extort money from his family and avenge Joo Dante (Uhm Ki Joon). The real Joo Dante aka Baek Joon Ki is on her side as well. That's not all, Cheon Seo Jin is the real culprit who drove Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) to her death, but Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah) thinks Joo Dante is the one behind it. How will she react when she gets to know that Logan Lee is alive and Cheon Seo Jin is the real evil behind this.

Cheon Seo Jin and Shim Su Ryeon will have a heated confrontation with each other in the upcoming episode. Suddenly, Shim Su Ryeon grabs Cheon Seo Jin by the neck, and Cheon Seo Jin’s eyes flare with anger. But Shim Su Ryeon remains unfazed as she gives her a chilly smile in response. The production team revealed that Kim So Yeon and Lee Ji Ah prepared extensively for this fiery encounter scene and depict the frosty atmosphere between their characters with perfection. 'The Penthouse 3' airs every Friday at 10 pm KST.

