'The Penthouse 3' previews Uhm Ki Joon and On Joo Wan being at loggerheads

Easily one of the most buzzworthy and interesting K-dramas on air right now, 'The Penthouse 3' keeps getting exciting with each new episode. In the previous episode, we saw Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) and Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon) plotting revenge against Joo Dante (Uhm Ki Joon) and Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon). At the very end, viewers were thrilled to see Cheon Seo Jin and Joo Dante turn their backs to each other after their own crimes were revealed at their important events.

Now, in the newly released stills, Baek Joon Ki (On Joo Wan) makes a surprise visit to Joo Dante's penthouse! Joo Dante finds Baek Joon Ki sitting in a relaxed position with his legs on the table. The walls are covered with flyers of Joo Dan Tae’s wanted posters. The two draw daggers with their eyes, declaring a war on each other. The production team further shared that the interaction between Joo Dante and Baek Joon Ki will be one of the highlight moments of the episode. This also leads to another question: Will Baek Joon Ki team up with Logan Lee and Shim Su Ryeon to avenge Joo Dante and Cheon Seo Jin or side with Cheon Seo Jin yet again, after Logan Lee and Shim Su Ryeon locked him up in a mental asylum for betraying their trust!

Meanwhile, SBS confirmed the special cameo appearances of Lee Tae Sung and Heo Jung Min for the upcoming episode. This raises the curiosity on what roles they will portray in the series. 'The Penthouse 3' airs every Friday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

