'The Penthouse 3' ranked most buzzworthy drama; Kim Young Dae & Kim Hyun Soo to reunite in forthcoming episode

'The Penthouse 3' topped this week's ranking of the dramas that generated the most buzz, while cast members Kim So Yeon, Lee Ji Ah, Choi Ye Bin, and Yoon Jong Hoon placed at number 5, 8, 9 and 10, respectively, on the ranking of cast members who generated the most buzz, according to Good Data Corporation's official rankings.

Meanwhile, 'The Penthouse 3' is inching towards its highly-anticipated series finale. The series has been through a crazy roller-coaster ride with drama, revenge, clandestine relationships and mind-numbing plot twists. However, the preview for the forthcoming episode will give 'The Penthouse' viewers a much-needed break from all the drama. SBS’ 'The Penthouse 3' previewed a heart-fluttering moment between Kim Young Dae and Kim Hyun Soo! In the new stills, Bae Rona (Kim Hyun Soo) and Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae) reunite after a long time. Bae Ro Na is back from studying abroad, and Joo Seok Hoon is more than thrilled to see her. The two sit across from each other at a fancy restaurant and exchange affectionate eye contact.

Joo Seok Hoon leans over and gives her a sweet kiss. The two characters have struggled due to the problems caused by their adults, so viewers are curious to see how their story will end after all the heartache the series has caused them. The final episode of 'The Penthouse 3' will air on September 10 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse 3's penultimate episode records a rise in ratings; 2AM’s Im Seulong makes a surprise cameo

Are you excited to watch 'The Penthouse 3'? Share your excitement with Pinkvilla in the comments below.