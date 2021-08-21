'The Penthouse 3' ranked No.1 most watched drama on Friday; Tops the list for 11 consecutive episodes

It's safe to say that The Penthouse 3's biggest competition, in fact, is themselves! The hit makjang drama successfully continued its run as the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'The Penthouse 3' scored an average nationwide rating of 18.4 percent and a peak of 19.8 percent.

Not only did 'The Penthouse 3' remain Friday’s most-watched program for the 11th consecutive week, but it also maintained its perfect streak as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week, a testament to its amazing popularity amongst K-drama fans! Additionally, the drama rose slightly among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored a nationwide average of 8.3 percent.

Meanwhile, The latest episode of 'The Penthouse 3' was full of drama, violence and high-tension moments. *Spoilers Alert* the 11th episode showed the dangerous encounter between Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon), Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon) and Bae Rona (Kim Hyun Soo). The episode ends with Cheon Seo Jin falling to her death, her face covered with blood! At this point, 'The Penthouse 3' can go in any direction! 'The Penthouse 3' airs every Friday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) on SBS drama.

