'The Penthouse 3' ratings hold steady fort despite the change in air time

Nothing can stop 'The Penthouse 3', not even the mega tournament '2020 Summer Olympics'! On August 6, 'The Penthouse 3' aired one hour later than usual due to coverage of the Olympic women’s volleyball semifinal. However, according to Nielsen Korea, the smash-hit makjang drama earned an average nationwide rating of 15.5 percent for the night.

'The Penthouse 3' held a steady ground despite the change in airtime. It also remained both the most-watched program to air on Friday and the most-watched miniseries of the entire week. 'The Penthouse 3' continues to intrigue viewers with its detailed and thrilling plotline. According to the latest developments, Shim Su Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) and Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon) are planning to avenge Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dante (Uhm Ki Joon) and make them pay for their sins.

*Spoilers Alert* Cheon Seo Jin is eager to kill Logan Lee as she plans to take away everything from Shim Su Ryeon. She injects poison to weaken his heart, however Han Yoon Chul immediately treats him with an antidote. He calls Alex Lee, his twin brother and tells him to take Logan Lee someplace safe. Logan Lee tells Shim Su Ryeon everything and they join hands to teach the culprits a lesson. 'The Penthouse 3' airs every Friday at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse 3's broadcast delayed for THIS reason; Seo Ji Suk to make a cameo appearance soon

Are you enjoying The Penthouse 3? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.