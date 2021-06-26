The Penthouse 3 remains most watched drama as Imitation & Voice 4 witness a slight increase in ratings

Both KBS 2TV’s Imitation and tvN’s Voice 4 saw their viewership ratings rise last night! Read on to find out.

It is interesting to see how three starkly contrasting dramas garner so much love and appreciation from the audiences! SBS' The Penthouse 3, KBS 2TV's Imitation and tvN's Voice 4 are three of the best dramas on air right now. The Penthouse 3 is the third instalment of the iconic makjang series, The Penthouse: War In Life which follows the story of rich residents of The Hera Palace and their insatiable greed for power, wealth and social status. On the other hand, Imitation is a sweet rom-com that follows the behind the scenes journey of K-pop idols and the hardships they have to deal with. Finally, Voice 4 is the fourth instalment of the crime-thriller Voice 4.

The Penthouse 3 stayed strong with average nationwide ratings of 14.9 percent, 17.0 percent, and 17.1 percent for its three parts. Despite seeing a slight dip in viewership, the drama remained the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday as well as the most-watched miniseries of the entire week. Voice 4 also saw its ratings rise for its third episode, which earned a nationwide average of 3.4 percent.

Meanwhile, KBS 2TV's Imitation has been on a steady rise after an underwhelming performance initially. According to Nielsen Korea, the eighth episode of the webtoon adapted drama scored an average nationwide rating of 1.3 percent. Perhaps the sweet romance between Kwon Ryoc (Lee Jun Young) and Lee Maha (Jeong Jiso) and the subsequent scandal that follows through has resonated with the audiences well!

