The Penthouse 3 soars high on ratings chart as more shocking plot twists await viewers in 2nd half of series

The ratings for the third season of The Penthouse has been as much of a roller-coaster ride as the plot itself! On July 16, the smash hit drama kicked off the second half of its final season on a promising note, with its viewership ratings rising for the second consecutive week. The delicious 'makjang' thriller drama has enjoyed a successful run with immense love from audiences so far.

According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'The Penthouse 3' scored an average nationwide rating of 17.5 percent and 18.7 percent in the metropolitan area., marking a significant increase in viewership from its previous episode. The drama also continued its perfect streak of remaining both the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday and the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

Meanwhile, the second leg of the series promises more jaw-dropping twists for the viewers. *Spoilers Alert* in last night's broadcast, we saw Shim Su Ryeon transforming into Na Ae Gyo to bring about Joo Dante's downfall, who is haunted by his past as Baek Jun Ki. Also, in a shocking development, Shim Su Ryeon discovers that Seok Kyung and Min Seol A are twin sisters! Well, that's some tea now! The Penthouse 3 airs every Friday at 10 pm KST on SBS.

