'The Penthouse 3' stars Kim Young Dae and Yoon Jong Hoon to reunite for tvN's 'Shooting Star'? Find out

'The Penthouse 3' fans we have some good news for you! Kim Young Dae and Yoon Jong Hoon are all set to reunite for their next project together, tvN's 'Shooting Star' alongside Lee Sung Kyung. Not just that, Girl's Day's Sojin has joined the cast of the romance drama as well.

For those unversed, 'Shooting Star' is an upcoming slice of life and romance drama starring Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung in lead roles. 'Shooting Star' follows the lives of people who work behind the scenes of the entertainment industry like PR teams, managers and reporters. Young Dae will be playing the character of Gong Tae Song, who is a young star of the new era who is extremely successful and well-loved by his fans. He is courteous, polite and kind. However, underneath the polite exterior, he carries many secrets and burdens.

Yoon Jong Hoon has been roped in to play Kim Young Dae's manager, who plays top star Gong Tae Song. The two stars previously recently worked together on SBS's hit makjang drama series 'The Penthouse 3'. Not just that, Girl's Day's Sojin has joined the cast of the new tvN drama 'Shooting Star'. Details about her role aren't disclosed yet but it is said that she is one of the main characters.

'Shooting Star' is also becoming a hot topic as new a writer and director are expected to collaborate. Writer Choi Young-woo, who wrote the script for 'Find Me In Your Memory' is currently on board. PD Lee Soo Hyun has been roped in to direct the series. 'Shooting Star' is an iQiyi original drama series, and will also be broadcast on tvN in South Korea. It is all set to air in 2022.

