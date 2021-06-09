The Penthouse 3 Tops Most Buzzworthy Drama List in 1st week of airing; Park Bo Young dominates Actor rankings

SBS’ The Penthouse 3 has soared to the top of this week’s rankings of the most buzzworthy dramas! Read on to find out.

The undisputed queen of K-drama makjang dramas is back to claim her throne! Yes, you guessed it right, we are talking about The Penthouse season 3! SBS' flagship drama is an extensive and exaggerated revenge drama thriller with convoluted plot twists and a suspenseful storyline, that will keep you on the edge of your seat at all times. In its first week on air, The Penthouse 3 topped Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz.

That's not all, The Penthouse 3 took the coveted number 1 spot on the list of most buzzworthy dramas for the first week of June, but its stars also claimed multiple spots on the list of most buzzworthy drama cast members. Lee Ji Ah, who plays Shim Su Ryeon ranked number 3 for the week, while Kim So Yeon who plays Cheon Seo Jin came in at number 6 and Uhm Ki Joon who portrays Joo Dante ranked at the number 8 spot. tvN's Doom At Your Service ranked at the number two spot in the buzzworthy drama rankings, while Park Bo Young continued her reign at number 1, her co-star Seo In Guk ranked at number 5.

The Penthouse 3 opened with a bang! The drama started with a 'dark-comedy' style jail sequence and the brutal murder of Logan Lee by Joo Dantae. Joo Dante and Cheon Seo Jin manage to escape jail and Joo Dante lands back in the Penthouse to claim everything back, Shim Su Ryeon is all fired up and determined to avenge Logan Lee's death and protect her children. The Penthouse 3 airs every Friday at 10 pm KST.

