'The Penthouse 3' witnessed a slight dip in ratings ahead of the final two episodes

'The Penthouse' is heading into the final weeks of its run! On August 27, 'The Penthouse 3' continued its perfect streak as the most-watched program of any kind to air on any channel on Friday. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of the popular drama scored an average nationwide rating of 17.5 percent and a peak of 20.5 percent.

Although the drama’s average rating for the previous night's telecast dipped slightly compared to its previous episode, its peak rating enjoyed a rise as it surged past 20 percent. 'The Penthouse 3' also remained the most-watched miniseries of the entire week, a position it has held for all 12 episodes of its run thus far. Now with the two-episode extension, we can expect the ratings to soar to greater heights for the finale episode of 'The Penthouse 3'. The series finale will air on September 10.

Meanwhile, 'The Penthouse 3' continues to shock viewers with its convoluted plot twists. *Spoilers Alert* The drama truly coming to an end with most of the characters facing their demise as they were led to their downfall to their greed for money, power, and honour. In episode 12, viewers were shocked to see Joo Dante face his gruesome end. He has been the villain of the drama throughout the three seasons. Finally, he is seen falling to his death after being shot by Shim Su Ryeon. The two are seen facing off as Shim Su Ryeon takes her shot at Joo Dan Tae. We wonder what's next in store for 'The Penthouse 3'!

