The Penthouse 3 witnesses a rise in the ratings; Voice 4 unveils official poster starring Lee Kyu Hyung

SBS’ 'The Penthouse 3' is heading into the second half of its final season with a rise in viewership! Read on to find out.

We'll be having a fun weekend thanks to The Penthouse 3 and Voice 4! Along with having multiple seasons, both the dramas have a gripping storyline keeping the viewers hooked till the very end! We are back with our latest update on how these dramas are faring on the rating chart and what can the viewers expect next!

SBS’ 'The Penthouse 3' is heading into the second half of its final season with a rise in viewership. On July 9, The Penthouse 3 enjoyed a slight increase in its viewership ratings for its sixth episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest episode of 'The Penthouse 3' scored an average nationwide rating of 16.7 percent, marking a modest rise from the previous week. Not just that, The Penthouse 3 retained its spot as the most-watched program to air only on any broadcast network and also the most-watched miniseries of the entire week.

Meanwhile, tvN's Voice 4 stayed relatively stable with an average nationwide rating of 3.7 percent for its latest episode. The drama maintained its popularity among the key demographic of viewers ages 20 to 49, with whom it scored an average nationwide rating of 2.3 percent and a peak of 2.6 percent. That's not all, Voice 4 unveiled the official poster for Lee Kyu Hyung, revealing his dark and mysterious side. This comes after the latest broadcast dropped a huge revelation about his character and his questionable methods.

When does The Penthouse 3 air? The Penthouse 3 airs every Friday at 10 pm KST on SBS.

