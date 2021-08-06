The Penthouse 3's broadcast delayed for THIS reason; Seo Ji Suk to make a cameo appearance soon

'The Penthouse 3' is one of the biggest K-dramas on air right now, and the show continues to reign supreme in its third season as well. The smash-hit makjang drama continues to take its audience for a thrilling ride, serving twists with every episode. However, 'The Penthouse 3' is set to have a slight adjustment in terms of broadcast schedule for its much-awaited episode. It came after SBS announced that the airing of 'The Penthouse 3' episode 9 would be affected by the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Yes, you read it right. Instead of its usual 10 pm time slot, The Penthouse 3 will have a slight change in broadcasting, depending on the Olympic programming. The airing of 'The Penthouse 3' episode 8 was also delayed and postponed for a week to give way to the ongoing sports event. The series has officially been given a two-episode extension and will now end after 14 episodes. Meanwhile, The Penthouse 3's team confirmed that Seo In Guk will be making a cameo appearance on the drama. However, details about his role are not well known yet.

Meanwhile, the primary characteristics of 'The Penthouse 3' are gearing up for their revenge in the upcoming broadcast of the show! In newly released stills from the drama’s next episode, Shim Su Ryeon, Logan Lee and Ha Yoon Chul have gathered in one place to unearth the truth. Viewers can expect more thrill and suspense in the coming episode.

