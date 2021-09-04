The Penthouse 3's penultimate episode records a rise in ratings; 2AM’s Im Seulong makes a surprise cameo

SBS’ 'The Penthouse 3' saw its viewership ratings rise ahead of its highly-anticipated final episode! On September 3, 'The Penthouse 3' saw a slight increase in viewership for its penultimate episode. According to Nielsen Korea, the latest broadcast of the drama scored an average nationwide rating of 17.9 percent.

Not just that, 'The Penthouse 3' also continued its perfect streak as both the most-watched program to air on any channel on Friday and the most-watched miniseries of the entire week. The smash-hit makjang drama, which kicked off its first season in October of last year, will be wrapping up its third and final season next week.

Meanwhile, 2AM’s Im Seulong has made his return to acting with a surprise appearance in 'The Penthouse 3'! *Spoilers Ahead* On the September 3 episode of 'The Penthouse 3', Seulong surprised viewers by making an unexpected cameo as Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon)’s doctor. During Ha Yoon Chul’s stay in the hospital, Seulong’s character helped him uncover the secret of Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) faking her dementia by obtaining a copy of her MRI scan from five years ago. After analyzing her old MRI scan, Seulong’s character determined that Cheon Seo Jin’s current scan showing her dementia was that of a different person. What will this lead to? Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

'The Penthouse 3' will air its final episode on September 10 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST).

