Penthouse actor Ahn Yeon Hong exchanges vows with a CEO in private wedding ceremony

Penthouse’s Ahn Yeon Hong was reported to be married earlier this October. The actor is known for her roles in drama projects like Shady Mom-in-Law, Flowers in My Heart and more. In the Penthouse series, she played the role of Jin Boon Hong. Here are the details from the wedding that we know.

Ahn Yeon Hong tied the knot earlier this October

On October 16, it was reported by a Korean media outlet that Penthouse actor Ahn Yeon Hong got married to the CEO of a mid-sized business on October 13. The wedding was held privately and was held in Seoul. Not a lot was revealed about the event or the person whom she married. Close friends and family attended the happy occasion.

More about Ahn Yeon Hong

Ahn Yeon Hong started off her career as a child actor and her career spans about 38 years. The actor has impressed us with her performances in various movies and dramas like the Penthouse series, Flowers In My Heart, Fabulous Neighbour and many more. She is currently starring in the KBS drama Unpredictable Family and plays the role of Sim Jung Sook.

The Penthouse Series

The Penthouse series was one of the biggest hits in the last few years. Viewers eagerly waited for new episodes as the story slowly revealed itself. The drama, the chaos and the amazing cast kept the viewers glued to their screens. The addictive nature of the drama was the selling point and fans kept coming back for more. The SBS drama series received the highest viewership in South Korea for many of its episodes.

Penthouse revolves around a luxury Penthouse Apartment which has 100 floors, Hera Palace. It tells the story of the rich families which reside there and their children who study at Cheong Ah Arts School.

