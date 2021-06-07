From The Penthouse to Her Private Life; Here are the K Dramas we’re watching for a fashion fix

We are looking back at the top 4 Korean dramas that elevated fashion for the rest of the world. Scroll down to see what made the list.

Korean dramas have us hooked for several reasons, the crisp plot, the amazing star cast and engaging storyline is just one of the reasons behind the massive audience that’s hooked on to shows like Crash Landing on You and The Penthouse. While these shows have outstanding cinema value, what we love is how Korean drama maxes out on style to express deeper emotions. Today, we are looking back at the top 4 K dramas that wowed us with their style.

Search: WWW: The drama from 2019 may be 2 years old but it still is as fashion-forward as ever. Following 3 professional women in a competitive webtoons industry, the show highlights the women at their fierce best. The looks on the show embody the characters like the power, confidence and feistiness of the women.

Her Private Life: K pop fans were personally called out when the lead of the show leads a double life as an art curator and secret K-Pop fan who must protect her secret. The looks were mirror images of her contrasting personalities and featured clean-cut pieces with modern touches and great elegance.

The Penthouse: The show about the uber-rich of South Korea had an overdose of glamour and high-end labels. The show highlighted just how good clothes can get, in terms of luxury wear. Subtle, neutral yet somehow still extravagant was the aesthetic theme of style on this show.

Itaewon Class: Love for black neutrals and monochrome ensembles take centre stage in this show, Jo Yi-seo (Kim Da-mi) aces her looks with subtle and muted monochrome looks and highlights with statement leather pieces and textured accessories.

