The Penthouse: Here’s how this show gives viewers a peek into the style of Korea’s finest

The Penthouse is the 3 seasons long show that originally started in 2020 and became an instant hit. While the show’s thrilling plot and ultra-rich ambience is enough to keep you hooked, we want to decode the luxurious glamour of the show and its charming characters. For those who are yet to watch the brilliant piece of fiction: The Penthouse follows the story of wealthy families living in Hera Palace and their children at Cheong-ah Arts School. Shim Su-ryeon (Lee Ji-ah) is an elegant, wealthy woman who has a tragic past. Her husband is Joo Dan-tae (Uhm Ki-joon), a successful businessman. She later learns that he is hiding a secret from her. The season however ends with a murder! The series, directed by Joo Dong-min and written by Kim Soon-ok, spins the story of real estate and education war, a desire to be number one.

The characters, who are all living in the most luxurious apartments in Korea, are impeccably dressed thoroughbreds with unlimited resources. Ji-Ah nails all style statements--be it jewellery, handbags, designer clothes or even makeup, there’s no skimping when it comes to glamour. The actress looks like a painting throughout the show and this drama gives us a peek into the lifestyles of the top percent of Korea’s rich and famous and a glimpse of their wardrobe too.

With an outfit full of clothes from brands like Max Mara, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Manolo Blahnik, and many many more big-name brands, the show is nothing short of a visual treat.

