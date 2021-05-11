The Penthouse: Lee Ji Ah aka Shim Soo Ryeon’s fierce style is guaranteed to get you excited for office again

We are looking back at Lee Ji Ah’s impeccable style from the show--The Penthouse, scroll down to see why we loved it!

When looking at K Dramas and their impeccable fashion, it’s hard to miss shows like the Penthouse. A story of ultra-rich people living it up in the most luxurious apartments in Korea, deal with manipulations and complexes within their peers. Our lead Lee Ji-Ah plays the role of Shim Soo-Ryeon, a woman born with a golden spoon and the queen bee of the penthouse. If you didn’t get it from the description already, the actress’ has been born with great style and fashion is instilled in her aesthetic thanks to her unlimited resources.

Ji-Ah exceeds all expectations with her classy and subtle style while imparting fashion goals to us mere mortals. Be it jewellery, handbags, designer clothes or even makeup, there’s no skimping when it comes to glamour. The actress looks like a painting throughout the show and this drama gives us a peek into the lifestyles of the top percent of Korea’s rich and famous and a glimpse of their wardrobe too.

With an outfit full of clothes from brands like Max Mara, Christian Louboutin, Dolce & Gabbana, Manolo Blahnik, and many many more big-name brands, the show is nothing short of a visual treat. If you arent familiar, the show Penthouse tells the story of wealthy families living in Hera Palace and their children at Cheong-ah Arts School. The series, directed by Joo Dong-min and written by Kim Soon-ok, spins the story of real estate and education war, a desire to be number one.

