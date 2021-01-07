The Penthouse ranked the most Buzzworthy Drama by GDC for the sixth time in a row

The Penthouse was recently noted as the most Buzzworthy Drama by Good Data Corporation, for their 6 consecutive week in a row.

SBS’s The Penthouse is still making headlines for being the most exciting series! Good Data Corporation via Soompi recently shared its ranking of shows and actors that created the most buzz from December 28 to January 3. The list was made with the help of current news cycles, blogs, online chatter, social media buzz and more about shows that are currently on air or set to air soon. And to no one’s surprise, The Penthouse continued to rank number 1 on the list for 6 weeks now.

The percentage of the show this week is the fourth-highest ever in the history of the rankings, on the first share was achieved by Reply 1988 for the second week of January in 2016, in second is Goblin in Guardian: The Lonely and Great God for the third week of January in 2017, and in third is Descendants of the Sun for the second week of April in 2016. Apart from The Penthouse, tvN’s Mr. Queen bagged the second place among the most exciting dramas and OCN’s The Uncanny Counter bagged the third spot.

In addition, six of the stars from The Penthouse made the Top 10 ranking for most buzzworthy cast members during the week. Eugene remains No. 1 and Lee Ji Ah rises to No. 2. Fellow cast members on the list include Park Eun Suk rising to No. 4, Kim So Yeon in No. 5, Uhm Ki Joon in No. 7, and Jo Soo Min in No. 9.

