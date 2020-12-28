The Penthouse returning with TWO more seasons; Second one already in the works?

After a successful run in season 1, it was recently reported that The Penthouse will be returning with not one but two seasons. Scroll down for details.

According to a recent report by Ilgan Sports, popular drama The Penthouse is confirmed to return with a new season! Previously, Ilgan Sports reported that the widely hit show already wrapped up filming the first season. It was supposed to be 20 episodes long, but it was extended to 21 episodes. One source shared, “The second season was originally planned to be 20 episodes long, but the episodes will be divided into two seasons so that each season will be 12 episodes long. Unlike before, seasons two and three will air on Fridays and Saturdays.”

On December 28, a source from the drama shared, “It is true that we are currently filming season two. We are planning to change the broadcast days to Friday and Saturday, but the date of the premiere is still under discussion.” The first season of The Penthouse is 21 episodes long. Both the second and third seasons will be 12 episodes each.

For the unversed, The Penthouse is set in a 100-floor luxury penthouse apartment and centres around three women: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will stop at nothing to get what she wants, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do anything it takes to get into the world of high society.

If you missed it, in the previous episode as reported by Soompi *spoilers ahead* Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) secured a meeting with Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) thanks to the help of Oh Yoon Hee, but the truth of his affair with Chun Seo Jin was revealed by Shim Soo Ryun. Chun Seo Jin also initiated a thrilling development when she stamped the divorce papers that she had handed to her husband Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) with the condition of 7 billion won (approximately $6.4 million) in alimony. Furthermore, she left viewers astonished after engaging in a scuffle with her father Chun Myung Soo (Jung Sung Mo) and running away after he fell down the stairs.

