‘Penthouse’ rising star Han Ji Hyun in talks to lead SBS’ upcoming romance thriller drama ‘Cheer Up’

On December 1st, Han Ji Hyun received an offer to appear in the role of Do Hae Yi, the main character of SBS's new drama 'Cheer Up' and is discussing it. 'Cheer Up' is a romantic campus mystery comedy set in the background of a collapsing university cheering squad with a once splendid history.

Although it seems useless for living on a meal, it is a story about romance that is dazzling because it is now and precious because it is now. It draws a story about the usefulness of that uselessness and our youth.

Han Ji Hyun takes on the role of the main character, Do Hae Yi. As a new member of the university cheering squad, she was remarkably pretty but had a remarkably strange charm. A high school student who is chosen as the top 1% for her looks, but not in reality. She goes through many changes in the university cheering squad, which he entered in hopes of being helpful to reality.

Han Ji Hyun took on the role of Joo Kyung in the drama 'Penthouse' and showed stable acting skills over three seasons. Han Ji Hyun, who showed an extraordinary presence even in working with veteran actors in a strong villain, has emerged as an actor in the spotlight. The lively atmosphere of the characters and other actors in the play is also considered as an attractive point of reversal.

Expectations are high that 'Cheer Up' will show a different charm from the previous 'Penthouse'. It is expected to show the fresh energy of youth and acting skills that evoke empathy for reality. 'Cheer Up' is scheduled to start filming early next year after finishing casting the lead role. The schedule of the days is undecided.

