The Penthouse’s Han Ji Hyun, My Roommate is a Gumiho’s Bae In Hyuk & more lead campus rom-com drama ‘Cheer Up’

Han Ji Hyun, Bae In Hyuk, Kim Hyun Jin, Jang Gyu Ri, Lee Eun Sam, and Yang Dong Geun have finally confirmed their casting for the new SBS drama 'Cheer Up'. It is expected that it will bring a fresh perspective in SBS dramas as it is a campus drama that SBS will show for the first time in 23 years since 'KAIST'.

The new SBS drama 'Cheer Up', which is scheduled to be broadcasted for the first time in the second half of this year, is a romantic comedy genre drama and a hot and cool campus mystery of young people who gathered in the cheering squad of a dying university with a brilliant history behind them. Against the backdrop of the 50-year-old university club Yeonhee University cheering squad, it foretells the thrilling first love of youth and the thrilling joy behind the cheering stage.

Han Ji Hyun took on the role of Do Hae Yi, a new member of the Yeonhui cheering squad 'Theia'. Do Hae Yi is a freshman in the 19th year of the theology department with a blessed appearance and a simple as well as cheerful personality. Because of her difficult family circumstances, she has focused all her life choices and focus on money.

Bae In Hyuk takes on the role of Park Jung Woo, the leader of 'Theia', a cheering squad at Yeonhee University. Park Jung Woo always puts principles first and is sometimes misunderstood, but inside, he is a person with pure romance and a straight heart. He left behind preparations for the exam and took on the role of cheerleader in the crisis of disbandment.

