The Penthouse S2 proves that it is the viewers' choice as ratings continue to rise

The Penthouse season 2 is still the most fan favorite of currently airing dramas with ratings to prove.

SBS drama "The Penthouse: War of Life" S2 broadcasted its 11th episode on Friday, March 27. The "shocking appearance ending" of Shim Su Ryeon closed up the episode with the perfect thrill. In accordance to the ratings, it secured the #1 position among all programs on all channels. It surpassed the Nielsen Korea standard with 26.3 percent of the metropolitan area ratings (in the second part), 25.2 percent of the nationwide ratings (in the second part), and 26.9 percent of the instantaneous highest ratings. The 2049 viewership rating, which is a major indicator of advertising officials, also reached 11.9% (in the second part), demonstrating its remarkable popularity.

Meanwhile, the 11th episode of JTBC's Friday-Saturday drama "Beyond Evil" shocked the viewers by revealing the secrets of the characters behind the central incident one by one. Accordingly, the audience rating for the 11th episode recorded 4.7% nationwide and 5.4% in the metropolitan area (Nielsen Korea), and continued the hot response.

Which of these K-Dramas are you watching? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Nielsen Korea

