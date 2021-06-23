Penthouse S3 tops TV Drama Popularity list 3rd week in a row; Hospital Playlist S2 follows suit

Good Data Corporation released Top 10 K-Dramas based on a meticulous analysis. Check out which dramas topped and the reasons behind them too, here.

The year 2021 is proving to be incredible for the world of K-Dramas. A plethora of incredible shows have already been aired, while some hit dramas are returning with new seasons, and new thrilling dramas are already on the cards. The first half of 2021 has already seen many great K-Dramas, and today, Good Data Corporation released their TV ratings analysis for the third week of June, 2021.

The survey was conducted from June 14, 2021 to June 20, 2021, analysing 23 dramas that are either being aired or are scheduled to broadcast. The survey released a list of top 10 dramas during that period and The Penthouse: War in Life Season 3 has topped the third week of June yet again. This is the third time that the show ranked No. 1 consecutively. However, even though it has maintained its top spot, the ratings are gradually decreasing. The report also states that many netizens criticised the show at the start, but episode 3 did the trick and made them love the drama again. Comments such as, “Episodes 1 and 2 are erased from my memory”, “Season 3 actually starts from episode 3”, “Penthouse is finally fun,” etc. were also recorded.

The highly-awaited Hospital Playlist Season 2 took its well-deserved second spot on the list. It premiered on 17th June, and ranked second with just one episode. Compared to Season 1’s premiere, Season 2’s first episode recorded 50.60% topicality, while also receiving good reviews from viewers. The topics that trended the most were Yoo Yun Seok and Shin Hyun Bin’s long-awaited date and Jeon Mi Do’s rejection of Jo Jung Suk’s love confession.

The third place goes to My Roommate is a Gumiho which recorded a decline after the first broadcast for two weeks, but has now climbed back onto the third place. According to the reports, Kang Han Na’s acting received favourable reviews. However, Jang Ki Yong and Hyeri ranked first and second respectively for being the most talked about actors as many netizens expressed their opinions of their acting being disappointing.

Fourth place goes to At a Distance, Spring Is Green. Park Ji Hoon received many praises from fans and viewers alike for his acting, but there were many reactions expressing regret. Some believe that the show would have been better as a web drama, than a public TV drama, as stated in the reports.

Doom At Your Service fell two ranks and landed on the 5th spot on the list. The actors, Park Bo Young and Seo In Guk received favourable reviews for their excellent acting, but there were frequent comments about the storyline and narrative being unsatisfactory.

Here’s the top 10 drama rating for third week of June:

Penthouse S3

Hospital Playlist S2

My Roommate is a Gumiho

At a Distance, Spring is Green

Doom At Your Service

Nevertheless

Mine

Voice 4

Revolutionary Sisters

Racket Boys

