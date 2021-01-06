PENTHOUSE SEASON 2 airing date CONFIRMED: Here’s everything we know so far
On the 5th of January, SBS Monday and Tuesday drama 'Penthouse' concluded its first season. 'Penthouse', which continued to be a hot topic throughout its broadcast, recorded its own highest audience rating of 28.8% (according to Nielsen Korea, the national standard) in the final episode.
Penthouse: War In Life is set around a luxury Penthouse Apartment with 100 floors and is reminiscent of the other mega-hit drama SKY Castle.
Shim Su-Ryeon (played Lee Ji-Ah) was born into wealth. She is now an elegant woman of the upper-class status and considers herself as the primadonna of the Penthouse Apartment. Her husband is Joo Dan-Tae (Uhm Ki-Joon). He has a successful business in real estate and is influential in society.
Cheon Seo-Jin (Kim So-Yeon) was also born into a wealthy family and she is quite arrogant about it. Her husband is Ha Yoon-Cheol (Yoon Jong-Hoon), a chief surgeon at a general hospital with overarching ambition.
Oh Yoon-Hee (Eugene) on the other hand, comes from a poor family background. She works hard for her children's success and wants to attain an upper-class status for her children.
With the unexpected and mind-blowing ending of season 1 where a reversal of fortune ends with a victory of evil, viewers are incredibly curious about any updates as to a second season of the mega-hit drama.
'Penthouse' Season 2 is scheduled to be broadcast as a follow-up to the SBS Friday and Saturday drama 'Delayed Justice'. Delayed Justice, consisting of 20 episodes, has been broadcast until 14 episodes so far. Accordingly, 'Penthouse' Season 2 will start broadcasting in February.
Are you excited for Season 2 of Penthouse? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below!