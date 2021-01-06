PENTHOUSE SEASON 2 airing date CONFIRMED: Here’s everything we know so far

SBS Monday and Tuesday drama 'Penthouse' recently completed its first season. While fans are curious as to what happens next, the second season of Penthouse has been confirmed!

On the 5th of January, SBS Monday and Tuesday drama 'Penthouse' concluded its first season. 'Penthouse', which continued to be a hot topic throughout its broadcast, recorded its own highest audience rating of 28.8% (according to Nielsen Korea, the national standard) in the final episode.

Penthouse: War In Life is set around a luxury Penthouse Apartment with 100 floors and is reminiscent of the other mega-hit drama SKY Castle.

Shim Su-Ryeon (played Lee Ji-Ah) was born into wealth. She is now an elegant woman of the upper-class status and considers herself as the primadonna of the Penthouse Apartment. Her husband is Joo Dan-Tae (Uhm Ki-Joon). He has a successful business in real estate and is influential in society.

Cheon Seo-Jin (Kim So-Yeon) was also born into a wealthy family and she is quite arrogant about it. Her husband is Ha Yoon-Cheol (Yoon Jong-Hoon), a chief surgeon at a general hospital with overarching ambition.

Oh Yoon-Hee (Eugene) on the other hand, comes from a poor family background. She works hard for her children's success and wants to attain an upper-class status for her children.

With the unexpected and mind-blowing ending of season 1 where a reversal of fortune ends with a victory of evil, viewers are incredibly curious about any updates as to a second season of the mega-hit drama.

'Penthouse' Season 2 is scheduled to be broadcast as a follow-up to the SBS Friday and Saturday drama 'Delayed Justice'. Delayed Justice, consisting of 20 episodes, has been broadcast until 14 episodes so far. Accordingly, 'Penthouse' Season 2 will start broadcasting in February.

