The Penthouse Season 2 pre-release SPOILERS: Oh Yoon Hee is alive? Will Shim Su Ryeon return?

Season 2 of The Penthouse: War In Life is upon us. Is Shim Su Ryeon alive? Will good triumph over evil? Keep reading to find out.

SBS' special broadcast of "Penthouse," which aired on 12th, featured nine actors, including Kim So-yeon, Lee Ji-ah, Eugene, Um Ki-joon, Shin Eun-kyung, Bong Tae-kyu, Park Eun-seok, Yoon Jong-hoon and Yoon Joo-hee, to talk about various stories, including behind-the-scenes stories from the filming of show.

At the end of the broadcast that day, the first teaser video for season 2 was released. The appearance of Cheon Seo-jin (played by Kim So-yeon) who was tormented by the torn dress and vandalism as well as Oh Yoon-hee (played by Eugene), who seemed to have died at the ending of Season 1, appears stronger and more determined than ever before. She can be heard saying, “I haven’t started anything yet” and “Why were you so scared. Cheon Seo-jin”. Following this, the relationship between Bae Rona and Seok Hoon was also shown in a short scene. However, Shim Su Ryeon was not shown in any of the scenes in the teaser.

The actors themselves said, "Because we are filming season 2 hard, please wait a little bit and expect a different character relationship and faster development; a more bloody story, more than anything you can imagine" before adding that, "It may be a little annoying but please look forward to it."

You can watch the teaser video for the second season of Penthouse below!

Anticipation about season 2 of Penthouse is greater than ever, especially considering the actors that will be returning for the second season.

Are you excited for season 2 of Penthouse?

Credits :SBS Catch

