The Penthouse Season 3 screenplay finished till Ep 3; cast to start script reading on THIS date

SBS’ recent phenomenon ‘The Penthouse: War In Life’ has started script reading sessions for its third season.

‘The Penthouse: War in Life’ has been one of the most popular dramas in recent times, and the cliffhanger Season 2 ended upon, fans have been eagerly waiting for the third season. And the good news has finally arrived! Reports have revealed that screenwriter Kim Sook Ok has finished writing up to three episodes.

Additionally, they have also stated that the drama is going to feature even more severe plot twists and the interactions between characters might get overhauled. There are rarely any dramas which have gone past Season 2, and ‘The Penthouse’ certainly deserves going the extra mile. As three episodes have already been written, according to several K-media reports, the first script reading is scheduled to take place on April 25 KST.

Since season 2 finished airing on April 2, fans had been clamouring for the next season even before it. By the time the last episode aired, the show had reached 8th rank in the list of Top 50 Korean television series per nationwide audience. It even claimed the No. 1 position in mini-series for all channels. According to Nielsen Korea, it made the record for the highest viewer rating ever with 29.2% and people expect Season 3 to go up the barrier by 30%!

With incredible twists and turns, The Penthouse is hailed as one of the best makjangs in the Korean industry and the show has hooked people to it’s charms from the very start. Some rumors also speculate that Season 3 might air some time in June. Let’s wait and watch!

Credits :Chorokbaem media

