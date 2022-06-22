‘Penthouse’ star Jo Soo Min confirmed to lead a teen noir romance drama alongside SF9’s Zuho

BPM Entertainment announced on June 22, "Jo Soo Min has been confirmed to appear in the drama 'Under the Gun' as her first drama after transferring to the agency.” It is a teen noir romance with the theme of 'Texas Holdem’ amid the recent popularity of Holdem poker as a sport in Korea and many pubs are popping up.

Jo Soo Min takes on the role of Cha Se Young, the female lead, and works with SF9's Zuho. Cha Se Young dreams of becoming a pianist. She is a student who left for LA in middle school to study abroad. She is a good girl with a cute appearance, cool personality, and even her family. She is expected to show off a romance that transcends her extraordinary when Cha Se Young, who does not miss anything, meets her Go Gun (Zuho).

Jo Soo Min, who debuted in the KBS drama 'Seoul 1945' in 2006 and worked as a child actor, has been active in acting since returning in 2019. She made his mark through the 'Penthouse' series, and appeared in various dramas such as 'The Secret Word: Joseon Secret Squadron' and 'Style Me Season 2'.

Baek Juho, also known as Zuho, is the main rapper and dancer of the group SF9. Aside from rapping and dancing, Zuho also composes and writes lyrics for the group. Zuho's role model and mentor is BTS' Suga. He debuted as a member of SF9 on October 5, 2016 with the group's first single album ‘Feeling Sensation’.

