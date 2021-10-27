‘The Penthouse’ star Kim Se Yeon reportedly cast as female lead of ‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ season 2

On October 27, it was reported that actor Kim Se Yeon has been cast as the new female lead of the upcoming second season of tvN’s ‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’. The first edition saw Jo Bo Ah take on the role of a TV producer who falls in love with Lee Yeon (played by Lee Dong Wook), a 1000 year old gumiho, however it was recently revealed that she will not be returning for the next season.

‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’ is expected to continue for 2 more editions, one based in the Japanese colonial period and the other in the Joseon Dynasty period. While the full announcement of the new cast, including the reprisal of some roles and more details have not yet been revealed, the most attention has been on tvN’s pick for the female lead.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for Kim Se Yeon’s next step following her successful run as Cheon Seo Jin in the makjang. If her tenacious and class acting in ‘The Penthouse’ series that depicted a myriad of emotions ranging from happiness to annoyance, anger to a little crazy, is anything to go by, we believe Kim Se Yeon will bring a new side of the supernatural drama that has been loved before for its deep plot and amazing actors. She will also be turning a new leaf over for herself by becoming a known name in the industry.

We look forward to this new role that Kim Se Yeon has reportedly been cast for.

Will you be watching the upcoming seasons of ‘Tale Of The Nine Tailed’? Let us know below.