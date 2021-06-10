Penthouse star Kim Young Dae makes a meaningful donation to victims of child abuse

Penthouse 3 actor Kim Young Dae exerted good and positive influence. Read on to find out.

One of the most talented young actors in the industry right now is Kim Young Dae. Kim Young Dae made his debut as a 'cold on the outside but warm on the inside' young student in MBC's Extraordinary You and more recently gained worldwide popularity with SBS' The Penthouse, where he portrays the Joo Seok Hoon, a cold-hearted rich boy who evolves to become a better person and wants to get out of his cruel father's shadow. Kim Young Dae's performance was praised by fans unanimously and the young actor even received a nomination at the 57th Baeksang Awards held this year.

The talented actor has made a meaningful donation to victims of child abuse. Good Neighbors, a global children's rights NGO, announced on June 9 that actor Kim Young Dae had donated to support children who are living in group home facilities after suffering child abuse. Kim Young Dae revealed that he wants to become a better human along with being a good actor. He wants to repay the love he has been receiving from fans from across the world. He wants to help make this world a warmer place by consistently and constantly donating.

The money donated will be used to improve the environment and support children who are living in group homes after being a victim of child abuse. Last month, the actor also announced that he will be donating 1 percent of all advertising revenue that he earns. Then he had touched many people's hearts after making another donation in just a month. Kim Young Dae will next headline KBS2's School 2021 alongside WEi's Kim Yohan.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The Penthouse 3 Tops Most Buzzworthy Drama List in 1st week of airing; Park Bo Young dominates Actor rankings

What are your thoughts on Kim Young Dae's thoughtful gesture? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×