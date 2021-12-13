'The Penthouse' star Kim Young Dae is in talks to star in upcoming historical drama 'Joseon’s Ban on Marriage'

Good news for K-drama fans, we might see Kim Young Dae in a new historical romance drama soon! Yes, you read it right. According to a report published by Joy News 24, Kim Young Dae recently received an offer to appear in the drama 'Joseon's Ban on Marriage' and is in talks to star in the drama.

The drama is an interesting blend of genres and is said to be webtoon-adapted fusion romance historical drama. It is based on a webtoon about King Lee Heon, who lost his crown princess 7 years ago and issued a marriage ban, and Ye So-rang who is a marriage scammer, who claims that she can possess the deceased Crown Prince.

Meanwhile, Kim Young Dae will be starring in tvN's upcoming romance drama 'Shooting Star' opposite Lee Sung Kyung. 'Shooting Star' is an upcoming slice of life and romance drama starring Kim Young Dae and Lee Sung Kyung in lead roles. 'Shooting Star' follows the lives of people who work behind the scenes of the entertainment industry like PR teams, managers and reporters. Kim Young Dae will be playing the character of Gong Tae Song, who is a young star of the new era who is extremely successful and well-loved by his fans. He is courteous, polite and kind. However, underneath the polite exterior, he carries many secrets and burdens.

'Shooting Star' is penned by writer Choi Young-woo, who wrote the script for 'Find Me In Your Memory'. PD Lee Soo Hyun has been roped in to direct the series. 'Shooting Star' is an iQiyi original drama series, and will also be broadcast on tvN in South Korea. It is all set to air in 2022. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for further updates.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Lee Sung Kyung and Kim Young Dae cast as leads for upcoming romcom

What are your thoughts? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.