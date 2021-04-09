The Penthouse star Lee Ji Ah makes a generous donation to students affected by Covid 19

Lee Ji Ah recently made a generous donation to a meaningful cause! Read on to find out.

The Penthouse star Lee Ji Ah didn't just play a kind-hearted person on screen, she is quite kind-hearted and sweet in real life too. According to a report carried out by Sports Chosun, Lee Ji Ah made a generous donation to a meaningful cause! On April 9, the Green Umbrella Children’s Foundation (also known as ChildFund Korea) revealed that the actress had made a thoughtful technology donation to help young students in need.

Due to the ongoing Pandemic and lockdown, schools have been relying on remote learning to teach students. However, not every student can afford the necessary technology and device to learn via online classes. Also, low-income families have been adversely affected due to a lack of proper income in these distressing times. To solve this, Lee Ji Ah came up with the idea of donating devices to young students who lack the technology necessary for this new educational environment.

ChildFund Korea president Lee Je Hoon thanked Lee Ji Ah for her generous support and donation towards students. Lee Ji Ah successfully wrapped filming the second season of the hit makjang drama, The Penthouse, where she essays the role of Shim Su Ryeon, who is avenging her daughter, Min Seol A's death. Lee Ji Ah will begin filming for the third and final season of The Penthouse very soon.

