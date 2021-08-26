‘Penthouse’ star Lee Tae Vin & (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon cast for web drama 'Delivery'

On August 26, it was reported that a new drama will start filming in September called ‘Delivery’. (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon has been cast as the female lead, Kwak Doo Shik, while ‘Penthouse’ star Lee Tae Vin will take on the male lead role, Do Ki Hwan. The comedy-action drama will be produced with the aim to promote small and medium-sized enterprises.

Miyeon will take on the role of a delivery girl Kwak Doo Shik who is good at various kinds of martial arts. Lee Tae Vin will act as Do Ki Hwan, the manager of the delivery agency. Both of them will come together to search for Kwak Doo Shik’s mother. The two face off against aliens who have come to invade Earth and will try to save it.

‘Delivery’ will be produced by KGC Brand, which is responsible for the promotion and development of small and medium-sized enterprises in the Gyeonggi Province.

Reportedly, Miyeon was very excited to join the drama in order to fulfil the aim of the producers and help the businesses affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She is said to perform wire action scenes for the drama. Miyeon was last seen in web drama ‘Replay’ making her successful acting debut.

Lee Tae Vin is known for his notorious, spoiled brat character in the ‘Penthouse’ series and will take on his first major lead role as a nice character.

‘Delivery’ will air on YouTube and IPTV in October.

