'The Penthouse' star Lee Tae Vin signs an exclusive contract with KEYEAST

The Penthouse's fame Lee Tae Vin has signed an exclusive contract with KEYEAST! The news was confirmed by the agency stating that owing to Lee Tae Vin's rising popularity and recognition due to the 'The Penthouse' series, they are excited to have him on board and support his future endeavours to present a more diversified image of the actor. Lee Tae Vin will join stalwarts Hwang In Yeop, Moon Ga Young, Woo Do Hwan, Yoo Hae Jin, Jo Bo Ah and Lee Dong Hwi at his new agency.

Lee Tae Vin, also known by his birth name Lee Sae Woong was a rapper and dancer of the boy group MYTEEN. He left the group in December 2018 to focus on his other interests. He did smaller roles in dramas like 'Rich Man' and '365: Repeat The Year' before he landed a prominent role in SBS' famed makjang hit drama 'The Penthouse' series where he plays the rich and arrogant brat Lee Min Hyuk, the only son of the characters Bong Tae Gyu and Yoon Joo Hee.

Now, the talented young actor is all set to take on his first lead role in the upcoming web drama 'Delivery' opposite (G)I-DLE’s Miyeon. The comedy-action drama will be produced with the aim to promote small and medium-sized enterprises. Lee Tae Vin will take on the male lead role, Do Ki Hwan and Miyeon will essay the role of the female lead Kwak Doo Sik. ‘Delivery’ will air on YouTube and IPTV in October.

