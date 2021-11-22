‘The Penthouse’ star Park Eun Seok joins Kim Ha Neul and Kim Sung Ryung in the upcoming tvN drama

According to many media reports on November 22nd, Park Eun Seok received an offer to appear in the drama 'Kill Heel', which attracted attention with Kim Ha Neul and Kim Sung Ryung, and is considering it. Park Eun Seok was offered the role of Seo Jun Beom, who is a PD, a complete powerhouse and who stands out in the home shopping world.

Park Eun Seok is a South Korean actor. He is best known for his work in theatre and is also known for his breakout performance in the 2020 television drama ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’.

Kim Sung Ryung and Kim Ha Neul will play the women who survive a world of power and competition between show hosts with different personalities in a fierce home shopping world. Kim Sung Ryung was cast in the 2018 KBS2 drama 'Are You Human Too?' and after three years, she is back on screen with a fierce character. She also appeared in Wavve's original drama 'I'm going to the Blue House', which was released on November 12th.

Kim Ha Neul who started her career as a model and rose to fame by starring in romantic-comedy films ‘My Tutor Friend’ (2003) and ‘Too Beautiful to Lie’ (2004) and the action-comedy film ‘My Girlfriend Is an Agent’ (2009). In 2011, Kim Ha Neul won Best Actress at the 48th Grand Bell Awards and the 32nd Blue Dragon Film Awards for her performance in the serial killer thriller ‘Blind’.

Her television work includes romance series ‘Romance’ (2002) and ‘A Gentleman's Dignity’ (2012), ‘On Air’ (2008), the melodrama ‘On the Way to the Airport’ (2016) and the drama fantasy ‘18 Again’ (2020), a Korean version of ‘17 Again’ led by Zac Efron.

