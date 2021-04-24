The Penthouse star Park Eun Suk will be starring in Ailee's new music video Make Up Your Mind

The Penthouse star Park Eun Suk and K-pop star Ailee are close friends and he will feature in her new music video. Read on to find out.

We are only a few weeks away from the release of the vocal queen and K-pop star Ailee's new album Lovin' and we are already very excited about it. In Ailee's words, Lovin' is a special pre-release gift for her fans who have loved and supported her throughout her career. She plans to incorporate a fresh spring-like vibe into her new album and hopes that fans like the sound of her unique vocal colour and expression. Now, we have a special revelation in regards to Ailee's new album.

The Penthouse star and actor Park Eun Suk, who also happens to be Ailee's friend will be starring in the music video of her new album, Lovin'. The music video is titled Make Up Your Mind. Park Eun Suk and Ailee will be playing a would-be couple in the nascent stages of their romance, who have not yet begun an official relationship. It has a nice first love and romantic vibe to it. It is said that despite his busy schedule Park Eun Suk readily agreed to star in the music video. Not just that, he even shared his enthusiasm by sharing a cute behind the scenes clipping from the shoot.

You can check out Park Eun Suk's official Instagram post below:

On April 23, Ailee unveiled the tracklist for the pre-release album, titled Lovin'. The album features 6 tracks in total with two title tracks, both featuring lyrics that are written by Ailee herself. This will mark Ailee’s first official comeback in seven months since her last EP, I’m, which released in October 2020, it dropped alongside a video for the lead single When We Were In Love. Ailee’s pre-release album Lovin’, featuring the title track Make Up Your Mind, releases on May 7.

Credits :News1

