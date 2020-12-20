The Penthouse: Tension increases between Kim So Yeon & Uhm Ki Joon as they continue their affair

The Penthouse new stills suggest that Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon will most likely have an icy confrontation after continuing their dangerous affair despite having already been exposed.

SBS’s “The Penthouse” has released new stills via Soompi ahead of the upcoming episode! For the unversed, “The Penthouse” is set in a 100-floor luxury penthouse apartment and centres around three women: the “queen” of the penthouse Shim Soo Ryun (Lee Ji Ah), the “prima donna” Chun Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) who will stop at nothing to get what she wants, and Oh Yoon Hee (Eugene) who will do anything it takes to get into the world of high society.

*Spoilers ahead* Previously, Joo Dan Te (Uhm Ki Joon) secured a meeting with Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk) thanks to the help of Oh Yoon Hee, but the truth of his affair with Chun Seo Jin was revealed by Shim Soo Ryun. Chun Seo Jin also initiated a thrilling development when she stamped the divorce papers that she had handed to her husband Ha Yoon Cheol (Yoon Jong Hoon) with the condition of 7 billion won (approximately $6.4 million) in alimony. Furthermore, she left viewers astonished after engaging in a scuffle with her father Chun Myung Soo (Jung Sung Mo) and running away after he fell down the stairs.

The new stills show Chun Seo Jin and Joo Dan Te meeting in the penthouse lobby. Sitting on the sofa, Chun Seo Jin shoots Joo Dan Te a haughty glare as he passes by, pretending not to notice her. When they finally face each other, Joo Dan Te fixes her with a cold stare. Viewers are wondering what will take place between the pair who are continuing their dangerous affair despite having already been exposed.

The drama’s production team commented via Soompi, “Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon are sparking admiration with their three-dimensional acting in every scene. Watch the new episode to find out what Chun Seo Jin and Joo Dan Te will do next as the numerous misdeeds bring the madness in the drama to a climax.”

Credits :Soompi

