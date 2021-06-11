Penthouse writer Kim Soon Ok shares how she wants viewers to remember her work; reveals her favourite scene

The writer of the hit SBS series 'The Penthouse' recently sat down for an interview to look back on the earlier seasons and give a peek into the final season! Read on to find out.

If there is any drama that has unanimously captured the worldwide audience's imagination, it has to be SBS' superhit makjang series, The Penthouse. The Penthouse explores the concepts of greed, ambition, hierarchy, social status, power and wealth after an innocent orphan girl, Min Seol A is brutally murdered in Seoul's most expensive residential complex, The Hera Palace. The drama has raked up terrific ratings during its course of running and currently is in its third and final season.

The June 4 premiere of The Penthouse 3 recorded higher ratings than the first two season premieres, peaking at 21.9 percent! The writer of the hit drama, Kim Soon Ok shared some interesting facets about the drama in a recent tell-all interview. When asked to pick the most memorable scenes from Seasons 1 and 2, writer Kim Soon Ok revealed that in episode 20, the scene where the rich residents of Hera Club have escaped from the van and are wading in the dirty water was most memorable. She likes the scene because the residents are bickering among themselves, unable to decide who will go in the dirty water first and audiences enjoyed the first taste of punishment the evil residents got.

She believes that scene set up the tragic events of season 2 and subsequently in season 3. She also revealed that the basement scene in season 2, when Lee Ji Ah's Shim Su Ryeon is found in the basement to be one of the highlight scenes of the previous season. However, when asked to describe The Penthouse 3 in one word, the writer answered 'ruins'. She explained, “A human sins and the entire world comes crumbling down." But even amidst the destruction new plants will begin sprouting, giving us renewed hope.

Finally, when asked how she wants viewers to remember The Penthouse, she replied saying even after the drama is over, she wants the audiences to remain curious about the characters' whereabouts. She revealed that as a child she would be curious about her favourite characters even after the series ended and hence now she specialises in makjang writing! She thanked the audiences for showering the series with so much love and appreciation. The Penthouse 3 airs every Friday at 10 pm KST.

