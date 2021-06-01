The Penthouse's director Joo Dong Min Leaves SBS, will direct the third & final season of the drama

Producing director (PD) Joo Dong Min, who directs SBS’s hit The Penthouse series, has left Studio S, a subsidiary of SBS. Read on to find out.

Believe it or not, we are 3 days, which is 72 hours away from the grand premiere of The Penthouse's third and final season! However, there is a brief setback that has occurred. On May 31, it was revealed that The Penthouse's director Joo Dong Min has left Studio S, a subsidiary of SBS. The news was confirmed by SBS themselves and they also added that PD Joo Dong Min will direct the third and final season of the show as a freelancer.

Meanwhile, before airing the third and final season on June 4, SBS will be airing a special pre-episode titled, Hidden Room: The Beginning of the End on June 2. The teenage cast of the show, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hyun Soo, Han Ji Hyun, Choi Ye Bin and Lee Tae Vin, as well as actors Kim Jae Hong, Kim Do Hyun, and Kim Dong Gyu, will be making an appearance. Fans will also get to hear from On Joo Wan, Park Ho San, and Ahn Yeon Hong, who are some of the important characters for season three.

To give you a brief recap, The Penthouse's second season ended with Joo Dante, Cheon Seo Jin and the other residents of Hera Palace being arrested for plotting Min Seol A's murder and indulging in criminal behaviour. Shim Su Ryeon is waiting for Logan Lee, as they plan to leave for the USA together. However, Logan Lee is brutally bombed and dies on the spot leaving Shim Su Ryeon devastated. The Penthouse S3 will pick from there and air on June 4, every Friday at 10 pm KST.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: The Penthouse 3 ladies wage a war against each other in new fiery teaser video

Are you excited to watch The Penthouse S3? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.

Credits :SBS Drama

Share your comment ×