Penthouse's Kim Young Dae offered a lead role in SBS's upcoming drama, Why Oh Soo Jae

According to XSports News, the actor is currently reviewing the offer. Read on to know more.

The good news just keeps on coming. It was very recently reported that Actor Kim Young Dae has been approached for playing the male lead in the impending SBS drama, ‘Why Oh Soo Jae?’. Though there has been no news of Young Dae having accepted it as of yet, the possibilities of it happening (we'd like to think) are rather high.

Kim Young Dae has been having a very fruitful relationship with SBS since some time now. He's already playing a key character in the highly acclaimed drama, ‘The Penthouse: War in Life’, and has filmed two seasons so far, while a third is rumoured to be in production. He also received high praise for his work in KBS 2TV’s drama, ‘Cheat On Me If You Can’.

Actress Seo Hyun Jin has been confirmed as the female lead. Having found success in her previous ventures, she is bound to deliver another brilliant performance in the upcoming show. Though she hasn’t had a chance to work with Young Dae till now, we are highly anticipating fireworks to fly!

‘Why Oh Soo Jae?’, is an upcoming drama from SBS. Though Details of the story are still being worked out at present, a rough arc has been released to the public. The story will be an emotionally intense drama, and will express the romance between a teacher and student in law school. It is being written by the talented Kim Ji Eun, who has previously written successful dramas like, ’The Cheongdam Dong Scandal’ and ‘Enemies From The Past’. ‘Why Oh Soo Jae?’ is expected to release later this year.

How excited are you to see Young Dae in another drama? Let us know in the comments below!

Share your comment ×