'People unfollow me': Serendipity’s Embrace actor Kim So Hyun shares how middle school efforts backfired on her

Actress Kim So Hyun, who has a large following on social media with over 6,400 people she follows, shared that she got unfollowed by fans when she followed them first. The incident came to light in a new video titled Romantic Serendipity’s Embrace starring Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop," uploaded on July 23rd by the YouTube channel K-Star Next Door 4.

Kim So Hyun reveals being unfollowed by fans as child actor

In the released video, Serendipity’s Embrace actors Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop appeared as guests and engaged in various discussions. MC Jonathan asked Kim So Hyun about celebrities typically having zero followers on Instagram, and whether she follows anyone herself. In response, the actress explained that she began following fans back in middle school when she didn’t have many fans and was still young. She felt grateful to have followers and made it a habit to follow them back until she went to sleep.

Jonathan commented that over time, she might have unfollowed some of them. Kim So Hyun responded that she typically doesn't unfollow people, but rather they unfollow her. She smiled as she explained that she has even received direct messages saying, "I'm your fan, but I'm switching to a private account so I'm unfollowing you." She noted that if one pays attention, they will notice her follower count decreasing. While her number of people she follows doesn't decrease, her fans continue to unfollow her.

As of July 24th, Kim So Hyun currently has 6,445 followers, indicating that the actress follows fans who have followed her. Kim So Hyun and Chae Jong Hyeop are starring in tvN’s Monday-Tuesday drama Serendipity’s Embrace, which consists of a total of 8 episodes.

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, Serendipity’s Embrace portrays the journey of young individuals discovering true love and pursuing their dreams after unexpectedly encountering their first love from a decade ago.

In this sweet rom-com series Kim So Hyun plays Lee Hong Joo, an animation producer haunted by past heartbreak, leading her to fear love. Her life takes an unexpected turn when she crosses paths with Kang Hoo Young (played by Chae Jong Hyeop), who witnessed some of her most vulnerable moments from the past.

