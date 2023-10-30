'People would be upset': Rowoon reveals thoughts on leaving SF9 at The Matchmakers' promotions

Rowoon, who was formerly a member of the K-pop group SF9, shared his feelings at a promotional event for his upcoming drama The Matchmakers. At the event, he discussed departing from SF9 and focusing fully on acting going forward. In September this year, The King's Affection actor took his leave from the group and decided to turn to acting. Here is what he had to say.

Rowoon shares his feelings on departing SF9

On October 30, Rowoon revealed how he feels about leaving SF9 and also discussed his insecurities and hopes as an actor at The Matchmakers' production presentation. He shared that he wanted to be more serious about his career as an actor. He added that there will be some people who will be disappointed with his decision, however, he has to deal with it. Rowoon further added that leaving SF9 was a difficult choice, but one he felt was necessary for his growth and development as an actor.

He also commented on his role in his upcoming historical drama. Rowoon said that historical dramas are a genre he is not confident about. However, he wanted to challenge himself in this genre, as he has wanted to seriously act for a long time. He also shared that he has the desire to be recognized so he tries to challenge and work harder for what he is not confident about.

More about The Matchmakers

Rowoon and Cho Yi Hyun’s upcoming drama The Matchmakers is set for its premiere on October 30. The romantic comedy tells the story of two widowers, Shim Jung Woo (played by Rowoon) and Jung Soon Deok (played by Choi Yi Hyun). They take charge of finding matches for Jeoson's era unmarried people who are struggling to find the right person for themselves. This is because they were considered unmarriageable back then due to their older age.

The KBS drama would be airing on Viki.

