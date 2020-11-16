People's Choice Awards 2020: BTS accepts Best Group sans Suga; Highlight 'tough year, life goes on' in speech

While accepting The Group of 2020 award at E! People's Choice Awards 2020, BTS, sans Suga, thanked BTS ARMY for listening to their music this year during their virtual acceptance speech.

E! People's Choice Awards 2020 took place a few hours back and the biggest winners of the night, undoubtedly, were BTS. The septet, who is currently gearing up for the release of their highly-awaited upcoming album BE, took home The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite as well as The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7.

Accepting the award for The Group of 2020 and giving their acceptance speech virtually from Seoul, South Korea, the boys, sans Suga, were seen donning Life Goes On (BE's lead single title) tees as Jungkook and J-Hope paired it with black jackets. While introducing themselves in Bangtan's trademark manner, Kookie started, "Thank you People's Choice Awards and our fans for giving us the Best Group title," to which Jimin acknowledged, "I know it's been a tough year for everyone. It was for us too." Sharing how they focused on music in 2020, RM added, "We didn't stay idle and focused on what we could do the best, which is music," while V confessed, "We realised that [as long as] we have our music, our life goes on."

"We really want to thank you for listening to our music this year," Jin gushed while Hobi wished, "And we hope our music can keep you going and living on." On a concluding note, the members thanked everyone again while The Golden Maknae did the namaste gesture. For the unversed, Yoongi is currently on recovery mode post a successful shoulder surgery on November 3.

Check out BTS' The Group of 2020 acceptance speech at E! People's Choice Awards 2020 HERE.

Congratulations, BTS!

Meanwhile, BE drops on November 20 with BTS performing Life Goes On for the first time ever at the AMAs 2020 on November 22.

